LA Times Today: 2021 Emmy nominations
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
On Tuesday, father/daughter actor team Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the 2021 Emmy nominations.
L.A. Times’ film and television reporter Michael Ordoña joined us to recap the key takeaways.
L.A. Times’ film and television reporter Michael Ordoña joined us to recap the key takeaways.