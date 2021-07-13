Advertisement
2021 Emmy nominations are announced today. Here’s what to look out for

Emmy Award statues
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
1

It’s Round 2 for an Emmy nomination day during the pandemic. As shows that likely brought you some comfort this year are recognized by the Television Academy today, we’ll continue to offer updates here — from the full list of nominees to notable takeaways.

For now, here are some key things to watch for.

2

Our final predictions in all key categories

A woman in striped dress and string of pearls
(Des Willie / Netflix)

The pandemic has sidelined several shows from competing in this year’s Emmy nominations due to interrupted filming — from “Stranger Things” to “Succession,” last year’s drama series winner.

With plenty of openings, here’s a look at our final predictions >>.

3

Why ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

A man with a mustache smiles and points both hands in the air
(Apple TV+)

Although “Ted Lasso” likely won’t repeat the “Schitt’s Creek” lovefest of the 2020 Emmys — how could it? — the sports comedy is expected to dominate this year’s ceremony. Break out your dress hoodie, Jason Sudeikis. You’re going to need it.

More on the comedy race >>.

4

What to expect in the variety sketch and talk categories

A portrait of a man in a black jacket sits at a table.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

For variety and talk, voters probably stuck with their favorites during the pandemic, as the late-night programs offer a measure of comfort and stability during trying times.

You can probably expect to see “Saturday Night Live” on the list again. Complaining about the series is as much an institution as the show itself. But in its 46th season, it managed to top the ratings among ad-supported shows in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic for the first time ever.

Our Buzzmeter experts also have high hopes for Kenan Thompson being recognized for supporting actor in a comedy series.

More thoughts on these categories >>.

5

Why the limited-series categories are absolutely impossible

A man wearing a red mask smiles at a woman.
(Marvel Studios)

When Emmy nominations are announced, all those cries of “snubbed” will mostly be about the limited-series categories, which, thanks to quirky TV Academy rules, are too small to include all the deserving work.

Here’s why it might become something of a popularity contest >>.

