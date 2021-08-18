LA Times Today: ‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Julianne Nicholson on her Emmy nomination
You know Julianne Nicholson from “Ally McBeal,” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” and movies like “August: Osage County” and “I, Tonya.”
In a career of amazing performances, her turn as Lori Ross in this year’s “Mare of Easttown” may be her most heartbreaking role yet and may also win her an Emmy. Julianne joined us to talk about the show and more.
