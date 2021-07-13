Kate Winslet and ‘Mare of Easttown’ score big with 2021 Emmy nominations

Whodunit? “Mare of Easttown” did, nabbing 16 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, including one for anthology or limited series as well as three acting awards.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who picked up an accent to be proud of for her portrayal of Easttown detective Mare Sheehan, got her third Emmy nomination with a nod for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Winslet previously won the Emmy for lead actress in a miniseries or movie in 2011 for her work in the “Mildred Pierce” miniseries, another HBO effort.

Coincidentally, “Pierce” also landed a supporting actor Emmy win that year for costar Guy Pearce, who also played Winslet’s quasi-love interest in “Easttown.”

Meanwhile, Winslet’s costars Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters are nominated for supporting actress and actor, respectively, in a limited or anthology series.

It’s the first Emmy nomination for both supporting players. Nicholson played Lori Ross, Mare Sheehan’s best friend and confidant, while Peters took on the role of detective Colin Zabel, the cop brought in from out of town to help solve the murder of Easttown teen mom Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny).

“Mare” is up against “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “I May Destroy You” in the limited or anthology series category.

Winslet’s work is being weighed against that of Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy, while Nicholson takes on Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jean Smart, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hahn. Peters will compete against Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Paapa Essiedu and Thomas Brodie-Sangster for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series.

The British actress’ heavy prep for the role of Mare — which included subscribing to and reading a local newspaper from Delaware County, Pa., in advance of filming — may pay off for her. But if not, Winslet knows a convenient place to go for a cup of coffee and a soothing hoagie: the Wawa.

