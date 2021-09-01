LA Times Today: Delta wreaks havoc on concerts, as artists cancel tours
As the coronavirus Delta variant surges, music tours and festivals are once again canceling their acts across the country. With COVID protocols changing from state to state, city to city and venue to venue, touring for many bands has become just too much to handle.
L.A. Times entertainment staff writer August Brown joined us to shed light on the stage.
