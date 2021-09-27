LA Times Today: Ruby Ibarra on celebrating Filipino American talent
You have probably heard of Bruno Mars, Dave Bautista, and Saweetie. Now, up-and-coming Filipino American entertainers are being seen and their voices are being heard in new ways.
L.A. Times entertainment staff writer Michael Ordoña and acclaimed rapper Ruby Ibarra joined us with more.
