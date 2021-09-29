LA Times Today: Crisis at Time’s Up
The L.A. based nonprofit Time’s Up is facing an uncertain future, after being engulfed in crisis over its ties to disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Just weeks after two top leaders at Time’s Up resigned, the entire board of directors announced plans to step down as well.
L.A. Times corporate media reporter Meg James joined us with next steps for the embattled organization.
