LA Times Today: My Fair Lady’s Shereen Ahmed

“My Fair Lady” is back to enchant theater lovers with the story of Eliza Doolittle and professor Henry Higgins, here at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.



We went backstage to talk to Shereen Ahmed, the first Arab-American actress to play the role of Eliza in a major theater production.