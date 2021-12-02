LA Times Today: Argelia Atilano talks about her future as ‘El Show de Omar y Argelia’ comes to an end

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For nearly two decades, Angelenos woke up to the voice of radio personality, Argelia Atilano and her husband Omar Velasco.



Together, they hosted “El Show de Omar y Argelia,” a popular morning radio show on KLVE 107.5.



So, when they recently announced they were taking a break from radio, listeners were shocked.



Fans will be happy to hear that Argelia has a new project. We talked to her about her life, career and East L.A.—the place where she first found her voice.