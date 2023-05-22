Lala Kent on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and life after Randall Emmett
Los Angeles Times reporters Amy Kaufman and Meg James sat down with Lala Kent, actress and star of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” to talk about the past year of her life, from leaving producer Randall Emmett, the Los Angeles Times story about him, her custody battle for her daughter and how she is moving on as an entrepreneur and mother.
Amy Kaufman is a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, where she writes a monthly A-1 column, “For Real With Amy Kaufman.” The series examines the lives of icons, underdogs and rising stars to find out who the people are shaping our culture — for real. Since joining The Times in 2009, she has profiled hundreds of influential figures, including Stevie Nicks, Kevin Hart, Joan Rivers, Michael B. Jordan and Lady Gaga. She also works on investigations and was part of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist team that covered the tragic shooting on the “Rust” film set. Her work often shines a light on the darker side of the entertainment business, and she has uncovered misconduct allegations against Randall Emmett, Russell Simmons and Chris D’Elia. In 2018, her book “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure” became a New York Times bestseller.