Lala Kent on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and life after Randall Emmett

Los Angeles Times reporters Amy Kaufman and Meg James sat down with Lala Kent, actress and star of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” to talk about the past year of her life, from leaving producer Randall Emmett, the Los Angeles Times story about him, her custody battle for her daughter and how she is moving on as an entrepreneur and mother.