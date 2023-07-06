Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:37
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years of marriage
Entertainment & Arts

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years of marriage

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef announced they ‘have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity.’ They share two children.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest
Advertisement