Robin Thede, creator and star of the Emmy-nominated HBO sketch comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has a standard that even her most unusual comedy routines must meet: It needs to be relatable. “If your comedy is not relatable in some sort of way,” Thede says, “people don’t want it. Even with these wild sketches we do, we have to ground it some way.”