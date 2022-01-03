Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of ‘King Richard,’ on the real Richard Williams

In “King Richard,” Reinaldo Marcus Green directs Will Smith as Richard Williams, the doting but hard-driving father of tennis stars Venus and Serena. While the sisters and their mother, Oracene Price, were involved in the production of the film, Green never met Richard, who is suffering from health problems. “It’s trying to figure out what the common through-lines of all those stories are,” Green said of his discussions with the family. “And the one that seemed to always come back is just how much love Richard had for those girls, how much time he gave to those girls, how much they admire him still to this day, how close they are as a family.”