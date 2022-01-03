Kenneth Branagh, director of ‘Belfast,’ on his film’s personal nature

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which he wrote and directed, tells the story of a young boy’s experiences during the upheaval in 1960’s Belfast. The story is inspired by Branagh’s own childhood in Northern Ireland. “It was quite intense,” Branagh says of directing the film. “Looking at a moment in my life, really about 20 seconds where my life changed forever in a normal happy moment in the street, which illustrated this idea that it takes a village to raise a child.”