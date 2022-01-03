Sian Heder, director of ‘CODA,’ on the responsibility she felt to the Deaf community

Sian Heder’s film tells the story of Ruby, a teenager navigating life as a CODA — a child of Deaf adults. Heder, who is not deaf, describes herself as an “outsider” to a community that’s been underrepresented in film. “I felt a really incredible responsibility that if I was going to do it, I had to do it right,” Heder says. “And in order to do that, I had to surround myself with people that knew better than I did about Deaf culture and being in that world.”