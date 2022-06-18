Showrunners Roundtable: Quinta Brunson, Alex Kurtzman, Ashley Lyle, Michelle King & Cathy Schulman

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Michelle King (“The Good Fight” & “Evil”), Alex Kurtzman (“The Man Who Fell to Earth”), Ashley Lyle (“Yellowjackets”) & Cathy Schulman (“The First Lady”) join Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Yvonne Villarreal for the L.A. Times Envelope Showrunners Roundtable. Episode premieres June 17, 2022 on Spectrum News 1 at 7 P.M.