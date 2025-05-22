Advertisement
Awards

L.A. Times BuzzMeter: Our 2025 Emmy predictions

The race for the 2025 Emmy Awards is upon us, and your beloved Buzzpeople are back. As TV academy members prepare to cast their nomination ballots next month, our panel of six veteran television journalists, expert awards watchers all, are here to share their insights on the leading contenders — and what less-heralded shows and performers they think also deserve attention.

Click the links below to see the results of our ranked-choice poll in each of nine major categories, as well as our participants’ individual picks.

Drama

2025 Emmy predictions: best drama series

2025 Emmy predictions: best drama actor

2025 Emmy predictions: best drama actress

Comedy

2025 Emmy predictions: best comedy series

2025 Emmy predictions: best comedy actor

2025 Emmy predictions: best comedy actress

Limited Series, TV Movie

2025 Emmy predictions: best limited series

2025 Emmy predictions: best actor, limited series/TV movie

2025 Emmy predictions: best actress, limited series or TV movie

