LA Times Today: The best movie theaters in Los Angeles
Years after the pandemic forced some of the most iconic movie theaters in Hollywood to shut their doors, audiences are heading back to theaters in full force.
Whether you’re in the mood for a marvel blockbuster or an arthouse indie film, L.A. Times contributor Carlos Aguilar wrote about some of the best movie theaters in and around Los Angeles.
