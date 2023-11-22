The 27 best movie theaters in Los Angeles

This isn’t the most beautiful theater in Los Angeles. It doesn’t have killer sound or 16 screens or IMAX or a bar in the lobby. But it is the perfect theater if, say, you want to take six kids to the movies without having to dip into that college fund. Nor will you need to spend the entire film explaining how to adjust (or stop adjusting) those reclining seats before ferrying each one to the miles-away bathroom. A stubborn and refreshing contrast to the spaceship-sleek multiplex, the Regency Academy is a portal through time, back to when tickets cost $7.50 ($5.50 for those coming before 6 p.m.) and you could get a hot dog for $1.50. Sure, the theaters are small, some of the seats are lumpy and there’s a nostalgia-inducing fug of popcorn and old carpet. But this is an old-fashioned neighborhood theater where the magic was in the movie, not in a luxury-resort experience. And at these prices, you can actually afford to see more than one.