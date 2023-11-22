The 27 best movie theaters in Los Angeles
Is Los Angeles about to enter a golden age for moviegoing? That’s our optimism showing. But let the evidence speak for itself. Classic movie palaces are reopening. Scrappy new venues are becoming instant neighborhood fixtures. Devoted audiences are selling out repertory screenings. Finally, with pandemic closures and crippling labor issues out of the way, Hollywood may be on the verge of a new bloom. The landscape has changed since we last took stock of L.A.’s best movie theaters. Our film writers and editors seriously approached the task of making an authoritative list, factoring in matters of presentation, comfort, programming and, yes, snacks. Here’s our extremely opinionated pantheon. Join us at these 27 theaters. We’ll be there, often.
Subscribers get exclusive access to this story
We’re offering L.A. Times subscribers special access to our best journalism. Thank you for your support.
Explore more Subscriber Exclusive content.
The Aero Theatre
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema — Downtown Los Angeles
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Century City 15
AMC The Grove 14
Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum
Brain Dead Studios
CGV Cinemas
The Culver Theater
David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum
The Egyptian Theatre
El Capitan Theatre
Gardena Cinema
Highland Theatre
Laemmle Glendale
Los Feliz Theatre
Lumiere Cinema
The New Beverly Cinema
The Nuart Theatre
Paramount Drive-In Theatres
Regency Academy Cinemas — Pasadena
Regency Village Theatre
Starlight Cinemas Lakewood Center
TCL Chinese Theatre
Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood
Vidiots
The Vista Theatre
Subscriber Exclusive Alert
If you're an L.A. Times subscriber, you can sign up to get alerts about early or entirely exclusive content.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.