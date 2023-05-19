LA Times Today: How L.A. helped break barriers in ballet with the First Negro Classic Ballet company
Since 2015, Misty Copeland has been the principal dancer for the revered American Ballet Theater, the first African American woman to achieve that status in the company’s history. Janet Collins took her star turn as the first black prima ballerina at the Metropolitan Opera Ballet in New York City back in 1951. But even before that, barriers in ballet were being broken right here in Los Angeles with the founding of the First Negro Classic Ballet company in 1946.
Kenneth Marcus, a historian who is also professor at the University Of Laverne, discusses the groundbreaking dance company.
