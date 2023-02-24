The Times podcast: America’s first Black prima ballerina: Bernice Harrison

When you think of Black ballerinas, names like Misty Copeland or Janet Collins may come to mind. But did you know that a classical ballet dancer from L.A. named Bernice Harrison predated both of them?

Today, the lesser-known story of Harrison’s rise to become the first Black prima ballerina, and the legacy of the First Negro Classical Ballet Company. Read the full transcript here.

Host: L.A. Times producer Ashlea Brown

Guest: Kenneth Marcus professor of history at the University of Laverne

More reading:

