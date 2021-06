LA Times Today: How COVID-era Federal Writers Project became a proposed bill

Eighty-five years ago, the Federal Writers Project was created to provide jobs for out-of-work writers during the Great Depression.Now, writers across the country are once again facing depression-era unemployment levels. So, can the government save American writers this time around?L.A. Times critic-at-large David Kipen sure thinks so. He joined us along with Congressman Ted Lieu to share how David’s wild idea of reviving the project is now a proposed bill.