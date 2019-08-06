Toni Morrison honored: Her death is a ‘devastating loss to the world of words’

Toni Morrison, the Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose acclaimed titles included “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved,” “Sula,” “Tar Baby” and a slew of children’s books, died Monday night at age 88.

As news of her death broke Tuesday, the literary giant and master of American letters was sorely missed as fans mourned the loss of her voice and celebrated her effect on American culture.

Politicians and authors, celebrities and casual readers shared quotes from the scribe, whose remarkable accomplishments included publishing her first book at age 39. Some described her as a “shining example to black women everywhere” and her death as “a devastating loss to the world of words.”

Here’s what fans and followers had to say on Twitter:

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

RIP Toni Morrison. This is a devastating loss to the world of words, to our understanding of power and it’s reach, to the cultivation of empathy, to rich, nuanced, elegant storytelling. Her work was a gift to every one who had the pleasure of reading her. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2jkAvtaErK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison’s ability to spark dialogue and present a perspectives never seen in mainstream literature made her a force for good in this world. She had a bold gracefulness that we can all

learn from. https://t.co/sjdVdeMmUF — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) August 6, 2019

There is a Toni Morrison documentary IN THEATERS RIGHT NOW called The Pieces I Am. Of course it’s not getting the publicity it should. But it’s a wonderful film filled with her telling her stories. Find it at the smaller cinema near you. pic.twitter.com/pF2xcS6s2w — April (@ReignOfApril) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize. May she rest in power. #RememberHerName https://t.co/0Q6MX8MJF7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 6, 2019

Our American story has lost a singular and courageous voice. Toni Morrison had to overcome the founding prejudices of her nation to claim a rightful place among the greats of American letters. The brilliance of her mind and spirit will live on in her words. May she rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2019

Like honestly has there ever been a baddie as bad as Toni Morrison? A woman who published her first novel at 39 after waking up every morning at 4 to write before getting her kids to school and going to work editing books by white men then ended up winning the full NOBEL PRIZE??? — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 6, 2019

Can we declare this the national day of Everyone Just Stop And Read Toni Morrison Together? — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) August 6, 2019

Today we lost a giant. Sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of the literary genius #ToniMorrison 🙏🏿🙏🏿 || 📸 Todd Plitt/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/f0GsyHud2U — BET (@BET) August 6, 2019

She was shining example to Black women everywhere. RIP Toni Morrison. 🙏🕊️ (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/3Zp95woB5t — ESSENCE (@Essence) August 6, 2019

“The function of freedom is to free someone else” are some of the wisest, truest words in the world. Thank you, Toni, for giving them to us. Rest in peace. #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/HRcl02zG7B — SparkAction (@sparkaction) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” RIP, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/DWF7sOFDbw — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 6, 2019

“I get angry about things, then go on and work.” -Toni Morrison RIP pic.twitter.com/BNDGA5N76p — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison passed away. At 88 that’s a long and beautifully complex life, one that has contributed so much to the world.✍🏾📚🎙



And yet seeing this news still made my chest get tight; still hurts. Her vision, her veracity and her voice made the world better. RIP.💛 pic.twitter.com/FviyFAl1X1 — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) August 6, 2019

She wasn’t just the queen of American letters. She wrote America’s letters. And whether we realize it or not, all Americans and all writers are indebted to Toni Morrison. Sleep well. We are eternally grateful for you. We are eternally grateful for America’s letters. pic.twitter.com/rAf4c1JCEe — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 6, 2019

‘A writer’s life and work are not a gift to mankind; they are its necessity.’



Toni Morrison, 1931 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/HcPdAO8pzN — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) August 6, 2019

"It is not 'this is what I believe,' because that would not be a book, just a tract. A book is 'this may be what I believe, but suppose I am wrong...what could it be?'"



R.I.P., Toni Morrison, 1931 - 2019. Read her complete 1993 Art of Fiction interview: https://t.co/9ra2gdJs5u pic.twitter.com/yvtJ5Ve41D — The Paris Review (@parisreview) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. First of Her Name. Architect of Words. Acclaimed Author. Teller of Truths. Shifter of Culture. Netter of Nobel Prize. Writing Domino. Legendary Laureate.



Long may her works reign. pic.twitter.com/4aoLdoU4XA — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 6, 2019

The world needs voices like Toni Morrison’s today more than ever. Such a loss. https://t.co/S7RdmoMWwg — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 6, 2019