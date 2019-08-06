Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Books

Toni Morrison honored: Her death is a ‘devastating loss to the world of words’

Toni Morrison has died
“Beloved” author Toni Morrison has died at 88.
(Guillermo Arias / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2019
8:16 AM
Toni Morrison, the Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose acclaimed titles included “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved,” “Sula,” “Tar Baby” and a slew of children’s books, died Monday night at age 88.

As news of her death broke Tuesday, the literary giant and master of American letters was sorely missed as fans mourned the loss of her voice and celebrated her effect on American culture.

Politicians and authors, celebrities and casual readers shared quotes from the scribe, whose remarkable accomplishments included publishing her first book at age 39. Some described her as a “shining example to black women everywhere” and her death as “a devastating loss to the world of words.”

Here’s what fans and followers had to say on Twitter:

Books
Nardine Saad
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
