Books

Here’s our full coverage of the 2021 L.A. Times Festival of Books

2021 L.A. Times Festival of Books illustration
(Luke Lucas for the Times)
By Christina SchoellkopfAssistant Editor 
The 26th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas, running April 17-23, features authors, moderators and guests including Zooey Deschanel, James Patterson, Chang-Rae Lee, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Brandi Carlile and Meena Harris.

Here’s our full coverage of the virtual festival and how to participate.

