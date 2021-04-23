Here’s our full coverage of the 2021 L.A. Times Festival of Books
The 26th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas, running April 17-23, features authors, moderators and guests including Zooey Deschanel, James Patterson, Chang-Rae Lee, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Brandi Carlile and Meena Harris.
Here’s our full coverage of the virtual festival and how to participate.
-
1
During a panel at the L.A. Times Festival of Books, actor Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca, discussed their Audible original, ‘Stronger Together.’
-
2
Festival of Books: Native American authors honor Leslie Marmon Silko, next generation of Indigenous writers
Festival of Books: Native American authors honor Leslie Marmon Silko, next generation of Indigenous writers
In a tribute to Leslie Marmon Silko, Indigenous authors at the L.A. Times Festival of Books talk about building community in Native American writing.
-
3
Don Lemon talked about his book on race, “This is the Fire,” in a Times Festival of Books panel that was cut short by the Chauvin verdict announcement.
-
4
At a panel Sunday for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, S.A. Cosby, Danielle Evans, Robert Jones Jr. and Nikky Finney discussed Black life across genres.
-
5
At a Festival of Books panel Saturday, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Anthony Cody, Adam Goodman and Jia Lynn Yang talked hard truths about U.S. policy.
-
6
At a panel on Sunday for the Times Festival of Books, Meena Harris, author of ‘Ambitious Girl,’ talked about the power of representation in children’s books.
-
7
Finding ‘value in the valley’: YA authors at a Festival of Books panel on Black life and self-love
Finding ‘value in the valley’: YA authors at a Festival of Books panel on Black life and self-love
At an L.A. Times Book Festival panel on Black YA fiction, Dean Atta, Morgan Parker, Yusef Salaam and Ibi Zoboi discuss stories of teens making it through.
-
8
Deesha Philyaw, Victoria Chang and Isabel Wilkerson are among the winners of the 2020 L.A. Times Book Prizes, announced Friday.
-
9
A year of isolation left us with a wealth of words. Hear from the poets, historians and fiction writers who gave us the most powerful books of 2020
-
10
The festival will be virtual for the second year in a row, but expanded from 2020, hosting close to 150 writers over seven days beginning April 17.