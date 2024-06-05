LA Times Today: Would breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster actually lower concert ticket prices?

Since live nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, the company has been criticized as a monopoly in the live event industry. And now the department of justice is trying to break the companies up.



L.A. Times entertainment business reporter Wendy Lee joined Lisa McRee with more on the DOJ lawsuit, and whether it will help bring concert ticket prices down.