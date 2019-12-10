Disney’s Marvel Studios folds TV division, known for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Marvel Studios is folding its TV division, which has produced shows including “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Hulu’s “The Runaways.”

The Walt Disney Co.-owned studio has decided to complete the Marvel TV projects that are in production, but will not develop new shows, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

The decision comes as Marvel Television’s production slate has slowed considerably as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” nears a close on ABC and after the cancellation of other shows, including “Jessica Jones” on Netflix. An unspecified number of layoffs will result, the person said.

The move also reflects Marvel’s effort to focus on creating series for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, which launched about a month ago. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is leading the studio’s charge into streaming with shows including “WandaVision” and “Loki.” Feige, who has led a highly successful run of Marvel films, was recently promoted to chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, giving him broader oversight at the comic book publisher’s empire.

Jeph Loeb, who is leaving the company as head of the TV unit, will remain through the transition. Marvel programming executive Karim Zreik and members of his team will join the larger Marvel fold and will handle the shows currently in production, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Marvel Studios and Disney representatives declined to comment.