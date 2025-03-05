Layoffs hit ABC News and Disney’s entertainment TV channels

ABC News and other Disney-owned TV units were hit with layoffs.

ABC News and Walt Disney Co. entertainment networks are being hit with a 6% reduction in staff amid shrinking ratings and revenues for traditional television.

Workers were told of the cuts Wednesday. The reduction of 200 positions is being made across Disney‘s television units, with news suffering the biggest job losses.

Rumors of work force reductions have circulated for months at the news division, which like other outlets has seen its audience leave TV channels for streaming platforms.

ABC News lost about 40 employees in a round of layoffs in October, which also hit the company’s TV stations for a total of 75 cuts. The reductions announced Wednesday will hit the network’s entertainment networks as well as the news division.

Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News, said in a note to staff that the cuts are aimed at streamlining the operation and positioning it for the changes in the TV landscape.

“Rethinking the way we work to future-proof our team regrettably includes reductions to our extraordinary staff,” Karamehmedovic said. “These decisions are incredibly challenging and today will undoubtedly be difficult for our organization. ”

ABC News will consolidate the staffs of “Good Morning America” with the afternoon edition of the show known as “GMA 3,” according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the layoffs. The staffs of newsmagazine “20/20” and late night program “Nightline” are being consolidated under the ABC News Studios production unit.

ABC News is also shuttering 538, the data journalism unit Disney acquired from founder Nate Silver.