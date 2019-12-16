Jeff Shell to become chief executive of NBCUniversal in January

Comcast Corp. on Monday announced its changing of the peacock guard: Steve Burke, chief executive of NBCUniversal for nearly nine years, will hand over the reins to TV and film executive Jeff Shell on Jan. 1.

Burke will serve as chairman of the company for eight months, then retire on Aug. 14, following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Shell, 54, a Los Angeles native, has been in charge of NBCUniversal’s West Coast properties, including NBC Entertainment and Universal Pictures, for nearly a year. Burke has been grooming Shell in various roles for more than a decade to gain experience. Shell has been the Universal film chairman since 2013.

Comcast, the Philadelphia cable giant, owns NBCUniversal. Burke’s departure comes at a pivotal time for the company, which has two signature events in 2020: the launch of Peacock, a planned streaming service, and the broadcast of the 2020 Summer Olympics. In addition to NBC, the company owns the Universal film studio, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Studios theme parks, cable channels USA, Bravo, MSNBC and CNBC, and European satellite TV provider Sky.

Advertisement

“Jeff Shell is the ideal executive to take the helm at NBCUniversal,” Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said in a statement. “I have worked closely with Jeff for many years and he is an extraordinary leader who inspires loyalty, delivers strong results and cares deeply about our company, its employees and partners.”

News of Burke’s upcoming retirement — at the age of 62 — rocked the media industry when it leaked late last week. Over the last 21 years, Burke has been Roberts’ most trusted lieutenant, and most high-level media executives try to hold onto power into their 70s. Burke separately serves on the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and mega-bank J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. He has been CEO of NBCUniversal since January 2011, when Comcast bought the media giant.

“While this has been a dream job, it has always been my plan to hand off the baton at the right moment and move on to the next chapter of my life where I can pursue a different set of interests,” Burke said in a statement. “It is great to know I am leaving the company in terrific hands with Jeff, who is the right leader to usher in the next phase of growth and success for NBCUniversal.”

Burke is credited with rebuilding NBCUniversal and restoring its luster. When Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric Co., the company was floundering. The legendary NBC network was in fourth place and losing about $600 million a year. Burke ousted the old regime and began investing in content. NBC has won the prime-time season for the last six years. The film studio was weighed down by executive infighting and the lack of a cohesive franchise strategy. The studio has gone on to posting two record years.

Advertisement

NBCUniversal owned just half of its Orlando Universal Studios theme park. Comcast quickly bought out the private equity partners in the Florida theme parks and began rebuilding them with Harry Potter and other franchises. NBCUniversal also began investing in its Spanish-language unit, Telemundo, and eventually Telemundo surpassed longtime heavyweight Univision in prime time.

NBCUniversal grew it earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation to $8.6 billion in 2018 from $3.4 billion in 2011. Comcast noted that was the fastest growth rate of any major media company.

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke (Lisa Berg/NBC)

“I will miss Steve’s trusted partnership, and I know I speak for both myself and my late father Ralph when I say that we will be forever grateful to him for shaping first Comcast and then NBCUniversal into the great companies they are today,” Roberts said in a statement.

Nonetheless, Shell will face enormous challenges as the cable TV business, key to the company’s profits, has been eroded by cord-cutting. Broadcast television, including NBC, has witnessed a sharp drop in prime-time ratings. The movie business faces uncertainty as consumers spend more time watching streaming service programs at home.

Shell is the oldest of four high achievers born to a Cedars-Sinai cardiologist and teacher turned stay-at-home mother. A sports fanatic, Shell — who is 5-foot-9 — made the varsity basketball team at University High after spending long hours in his backyard perfecting his jump shot. He’s an ardent Dodgers and Rams fan.

He started his career at the Salomon Bros. investment bank after earning a degree in economics and applied mathematics from UC Berkeley, and an MBA from Harvard University. He went on to work at the Walt Disney Co. in strategic planning. He worked a variety of jobs for 11 years at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., including a year as chief executive of the troubled Gemstar-TV Guide International, which Fox then co-owned. He joined Comcast in 2004, first managing the company’s small TV channels, including E! and the Golf Channel.

“It is truly an honor to step into this role, and I am excited that Brian and the Comcast board are giving me the incredible opportunity to help steer the future of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement. “I’m sincerely grateful to Steve, who has been an amazing boss and mentor for the last 15 years. I look forward to building on this strong track record and partnering with the many talented leaders across the company.”