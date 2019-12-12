NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke to step down in 2020

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke is planning to step down next year, accelerating an internal race to succeed him, according to two people familiar with matter who were not authorized to comment.

Burke, 61, has spent nine years shaping the media company into a juggernaut. He has privately expressed an interest in leaving the Comcast Corp.-owned company when his current deal expires in August, according to the knowledgeable people.

NBCUniversal representatives declined Thursday to comment. Burke did not respond to a request for comment.

Burke’s departure would come at a pivotal time for the company. NBCUniversal has two signature events coming next year: The launch of Peacock, a planned streaming service; and the broadcast of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The games in Tokyo are expected to be highly profitable; already the company has received more than $1 billion in advertising commitments.

The leading candidate to replace Burke is Jeff Shell, 54, who has run the Los Angeles-based film studio, Universal Pictures, since 2013.

Shell is a veteran television executive who has long been one of Burke’s go-to lieutenants. The L.A. native became chairman of the film studio in 2013, and at the time was considered an unlikely pick because he had no experience in the movie business.

Earlier this year, Shell took on an expanded portfolio, which includes oversight of the NBC broadcast network, the company’s important international operations and its Spanish-language network Telemundo. The move telegraphed Burke’s succession planning.

Insiders said Burke has not discussed his planned exit with staff or publicly identified a successor.

People close to Burke said the executive is not interested in jumping to another media company.

He got his start at Walt Disney Co. and has been a longtime ally of Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts. In the past, Burke has said that he had little interest in competing against Philadelphia-based Comcast.

Instead, Burke might spend more time on his Montana ranch or pursue something in the financial world. Burke has the chops; he has been a board member on one of the world’s largest banks, JP Morgan Chase, since 2004.

In addition to Shell, the other internal candidate to replace Burke is Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News. Lazarus, the longtime head of NBC Sports, took over most of NBCUniversal’s East Coast-based content businesses, including the high-profile NBC News, which includes MSNBC and CNBC, and cable channels such as USA, Syfy and E!

Shell is based in L.A. and splits his time between the coasts.

The Peacock streaming service itself has gone through a recent shakeup. Bonnie Hammer, who was head of the company’s direct-to-consumer business, was moved over to lead its TV studios in October. Comcast cable executive Matt Strauss was named Chairman of Peacock.

Variety first reported on Burke’s expected exit.

Staff Writers Ryan Faughnder and Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.