What can I watch on HBO Max?

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s $14.99-a-month streaming service, will have 10,000 hours of hit programming.

HBO: Series including “Game of Thrones,” “Watchmen,” “Westworld,” “Succession,” “The Wire,” “The Sopranos,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Sex and the City.” Documentaries and limited series including “Chernobyl” and “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

Cartoon Network / Adult Swim: “Rick and Morty,” “Adventure Time,” “Robot Chicken” and “The Boondocks”

Warner Bros. television: “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Friends,” “Gossip Girl” and “Pretty Little Liars”

Warner Bros. movies and classics: “Joker,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Wonder Woman,” “Lord of the Rings,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Citizen Kane,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “An American in Paris” and the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Max Originals: “Love Life” anthology with Anna Kendrick; “Looney Tunes Cartoons”; “Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo”; “Legendary,” about an underground ballroom dancing competition; “On the Record,” a Sundance documentary that centers on allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons; and the competition series “Craftopia.” More will follow, including a Selena Gomez cooking show and “The Flight Attendant,” a thriller starring Kaley Cuoco.

Odds and Ends: TNT’s “The Alienist,” BBC’s “Doctor Who” and Ricky Gervais’ “The Office,” Comedy Central’s “South Park,” “Sesame Street” and CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

