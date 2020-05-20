How do I get HBO Max? And why so many HBO products?

AT&T’s entertainment company, WarnerMedia, joins the streaming wars with HBO Max, a blend of HBO, Warner Bros. and original programming:

Where do I get HBO Max?

You can subscribe online to HBO Max

How much is it?

HBO Max is $14.99 a month. Consumers who sign up for one year of service before May 27 can receive a special rate of $11.99 a month.

For some AT&T customers that have premium plans, HBO Max will be included with their wireless, broadband or pay-TV subscriptions.

Do I have to sign a contract?

No.

Will my HBO subscription automatically switch to HBO Max?

HBO Now subscribers who get their bills through HBO, Apple and Google Play will get instant access to HBO Max. (Amazon Prime won’t have HBO Max at launch, but will still offer HBO Now).

Will other providers offer HBO Max?

Yes, several companies, including Charter Spectrum, Cox Communications, Verizon Fios, Altice Optimum, YouTube TV, Google Play, Samsung TV and Apple TV will also offer HBO Max for a fee.

Why are there so many HBO-branded products?

Over the years, there have been various iterations to respond to shifts in viewing behavior. For example:

HBO, the premium TV channel, launched in 1972 and was available to pay-TV customers.

HBO Go launched in 2010 to give customers of pay-TV and Amazon Prime the option of accessing HBO shows on smart TVs and mobile devices.

HBO Now debuted in 2015 as a stand-alone streaming service with HBO series, specials and movies. It targeted subscribers who had high-speed internet but not a pay-TV package.

HBO Max also is a streaming platform but with more content — 10,000 hours of content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, Cartoon Network and Max Originals.

