SAG-AFTRA reaches deal with studios on a new contract

In a sign of easing labor tensions, two of three major Hollywood unions have now agreed to a new labor contract.

SAG-AFTRA, the industry’s biggest union, tentatively agreed on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement with an alliance of producers, they said in a joint statement.

The terms were not disclosed.

The union, representing about 160,000 performers, broadcasters and actors, said the proposed new contract ​covering motion pictures, scripted prime-time dramatic television and new media production will now go to its national board for review. Members also must vote on the contract before it takes effect.

Advertisement

The agreement follows a deal struck by the Directors Guild of America with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). That contract contains increases in minimum salaries and improvements to residual payments for shows that are streamed online.

SAG-AFTRA was expected to win gains similar to those in the new DGA deal, but it was also looking to address such issues as how long an actor can be obligated to work exclusively for one show.

The current contract had been due to expire June 30.

Advertisement

Last summer, Netflix, which is not part of the producers alliance, struck a deal with SAG-AFTRA that applied a minimum salary and turnaround provisions for all Netflix programs and offered more flexibility in scheduling day performers and guest stars on episodic series.

The AMPTP is still in talks with the Writers Guild of America, which many in the film and television industry had feared could end up going on strike.

The sides agreed to extend the existing WGA contract for two months to June 30 to allow more time for negotiations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor friction has abated somewhat as unions and studios have collaborated on safety protocols for resuming filming this summer after the pandemic halted production and created widespread hardships for Hollywood workers.