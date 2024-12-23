Animation Guild ratifies contract with Hollywood studios despite AI concerns

The Animation Guild on Monday said its members had approved the tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, by a supermajority “yes” vote.

The union that represents Hollywood animators ratified its new contract with the studios, despite concerns among some prominent members over the deal’s protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

The Animation Guild on Monday said its members had approved the tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, by a supermajority “yes” vote.

“The AMPTP member companies congratulate The Animation Guild, including its leadership, its bargaining committee and its membership on the ratification of this new three-year deal,” the alliance said in a statement. “The many talented and creative employees represented by The Animation Guild will immediately enjoy historic gains in wages, protections and other important improvements for their craft.”

The guild has touted several gains in the three-year deal, including increases to health and pension funds and wage increases of 7% in the first year, 4% in the second and 3.5% in the third. The pact features AI protections that include notification and consultation provisions; protections for remote work; and the recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday.

Some members of the guild’s negotiating committee had pushed back on the deal, saying the AI protections didn’t go far enough to prevent job losses. The guild’s executive board defended the proposed three-year pact, saying that those recommending “no” votes represented a minority opinion.

A study released earlier this year estimated 62,000 entertainment jobs could be lost to AI within the next three years, including roles in 3-D modeling and character and environment design. The study was commissioned by the Animation Guild, the Concept Art Assn., the Human Artistry Campaign and the National Cartoonists Society Foundation.

Those concerns have boosted interest from workers in joining the guild, also known as IATSE Local 839. The guild represents more than 6,000 artists, technicians, writers and production workers in the animation industry.

AI-related anxiety helped fuel a wave of labor unrest in the entertainment industry, particularly in crafts that are seen as vulnerable to the fast-advancing technology. Actors union SAG-AFTRA is still on strike against video game companies, with AI protection as the sole outstanding issue.