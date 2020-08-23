Box office: ‘Unhinged’ debuts with $4 million in first big test of moviegoing in the coronavirus era

After months of dormancy for the major movie theater circuits because of the coronavirus, Hollywood has been awash in speculation over how quickly people will return to the cinema. They got their first clue this weekend through an unlikely test case — a mid-budget hyper-violent road rage thriller starring Russell Crowe.

“Unhinged,” starring the Oscar winner as a maniacal motorist, debuted in roughly 1,800 theaters and grossed about $4 million in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The launch marks the first major wide release in American theaters since March, when virtually the entire industry was brought to an abrupt standstill amid the escalating public health crisis.

The question now is, of course, what do the numbers actually mean?

“Unhinged,” a $33-million R-rated thriller with tepid reviews, was never going to be a blockbuster, and it had virtually no competition. In some of the biggest states for moviegoing, including California, New York and New Jersey, indoor theaters remain closed despite the efforts of the cinema lobby, the National Assn. of Theatre Owners, to persuade public officials that cinemas are safe.

Solstice Studios, the new L.A.-based distributor that gambled on releasing the movie during a pandemic, said the weekend numbers marked a strong result and that the film would probably reach the $8-million mark by Thursday. The early numbers indicate the film is on track to eventually hit its goal of $30 million in ticket sales, the studio said. Solstice expects the movie’s domestic footprint to reach 2,300 theaters next weekend.

“This is a great start for ‘Unhinged,’ for what we know will be a long run in theaters,” the studio said Sunday.

Some in the business will surely take heart from the fact that people are willing to go to the multiplex at all. Besides, someone had to be first to test the waters, and theaters have been desperate for new movies to show after weeks of little except oldies and low-budget horror films.

Drive-in theaters overperformed for “Unhinged,” particularly in California, where indoor venues remain locked down. The movie’s three top-grossing theaters nationally were California drive-ins in Paramount, Concord and Sacramento. The movie’s top-performing markets were the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Detroit.

David A. Gross, head of movie consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research, estimated that if the market were fully open, “Unhinged” would have performed “shy of average for an independently distributed thriller.” Continued fears of the coronavirus’ spread were balanced by pent-up demand for new theatrical movies after a long drought, he said.

“For the handful of movies in theaters, the combined effects of the pandemic are currently neutral to slightly positive,” Gross said in an email. “The equation will change as more and bigger films come into the market.”

The bigger test will arrive in the coming weeks as movies such as Walt Disney Co.'s “The New Mutants” hits theaters Aug. 28, followed by Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” the following week, which is Labor Day weekend. “The New Mutants” was inherited by Disney following its purchase of 21st Century Fox last year, and the release was seen as troubled independent of COVID-19. Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” is widely seen as the first film with blockbuster potential.

Theaters are eager to show that they’re ready for business. The theater owners association last week hosted an hourlong webinar featuring executives from the nation’s largest exhibition companies — AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus and Imax — to explain their nationwide health and safety protocols, dubbed “CinemaSafe.” The measures include limited auditorium capacity, enhanced cleaning, improved ventilation (whenever possible, anyway) and mandatory masks, though enforcement of the latter policy could prove challenging in a dark theater.

The Washington-based group said more than 300 companies, including about 2,600 individual theaters accounting for 30,000 screens in the U.S., have signed on to the voluntary protocols. Theater owners have taken pains to argue that seeing a movie is at least as safe as dining at a restaurant, taking a short plane flight, or going to church.