Company Town

TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle shelved amid Biden administration review, report says

The icon for TikTok on a touchscreen.
The icon for TikTok on a touchscreen.
(Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
TikTok’s forced sale to Walmart Inc. and Oracle Corp. has been shelved indefinitely as the Biden administration takes on a broad review of national security risks posed by Chinese technology companies initiated under his predecessor, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing national security concerns, former President Trump declared last year that, to continue operating in the U.S., the popular video app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., would have to be sold to an American company. But multiple legal challenges held up a deal.

The most recent ruling regarding TikTok ownership, on Dec. 7, said Trump’s executive order likely overstepped his authority.

Discussions have continued between ByteDance and U.S. security officials at the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., the Journal reported citing people familiar with the talks.

Company Town

Universal Music Group removes music from streaming app Triller over pay dispute

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 06: Triller CEO Mike Lu sits for a portrait in his officesThursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Century City, CA. Triller launched a music video editing app in 2015, and has risen to prominence especially as TikTok is in danger of getting banned in the U.S. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Universal Music Group removes music from streaming app Triller over pay dispute

Universal Music Group said it removed music by Drake, Pop Smoke and others from the streaming app Triller after the company stopped paying UMG artists.

One of the people said possible solutions include use of a trusted third party to manage TikTok’s data, which wouldn’t require an outright sale. Trump had cited concerns about users’ data falling into the hands of Chinese authorities. But no decision on how to resolve the issues is imminent as the Biden administration undertakes its own assessment of the risks of Chinese technology companies and data collection.

Any deal would likely be different from the one discussed last year, the Journal said, partly because TikTok no longer faces the threat of an imminent shutdown.

Oracle, Walmart and others could still be part of a potential deal, the Journal said, but it depends on how the Biden administration pursues the initiatives against TikTok that were launched by Trump.

Clues could begin to emerge next week, according to the Journal, when the government’s formal response to TikTok’s court challenge against Trump’s executive order is due.

