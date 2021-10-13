IATSE announces date for Hollywood strike if talks with producers stall
Ratcheting up pressure on the major studios, the union representing Hollywood crews announced Wednesday that its members will go on strike on Monday if they can’t reach agreement on a new contract.
A walkout would bring film and television productions across the country to a standstill and would be the biggest Hollywood labor dispute in more than a decade. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees represents about 60,000 film set workers nationwide.
Wednesday’s announcement from IATSE represents a line in the sand for how long the organization will let talks continue without resolution. Talks will continue this week, the union said.
“Without an end date, we could keep talking forever,” IATSE President Matthew Loeb said in a statement. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”
Film crews are tired of tough working conditions and low pay from streaming companies and preparing to strike.
The two sides have been back at the negotiating table since last week and have made progress, but Loeb recently told his members the decision to strike would come in a matter of days, not weeks.
“Despite our best efforts at the table, the pace of negotiations does not reflect the urgency of the situation,” Catherine Repola, national executive director of Motion Picture Editors Guild, Local 700, said in a note to members Tuesday.
The union has been seeking improvements in rest periods, wages and compensation from streaming productions that it believes are unfairly discounted.
Hollywood crews give near unanimous support for strike authorization after contract talks stall
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees authorized their leaders to call a strike if they can’t work out a deal with the major studios.
Crews have shared stories of long hours and dangerous working conditions, which have dogged the industry for decades.
A shutdown would come at the worst time for producers, just as they are trying to catch up from delays due to the pandemic and as competition between streaming platforms is heating up.
IATSE’s film and television contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) first expired on July 31 and was extended until Sept.10.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff and Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Bernie Sanders wade into Hollywood’s biggest labor fight, telling AMPTP to negotiate with IATSE crews.
With no signs of progress, last month IATSE called its first strike authorization vote in 128 years. The result was an almost unanimous vote in favor of strike action. The turnout was unusually high, with 90% of eligible union members participating in the vote and 99% of those voting in favor, IATSE said.
The AMPTP, which represents a wide range of producers, including Walt Disney, Netflix and Apple, has said that it has made concessions to the union, offering to cover shortfalls in its pension and health plans and increase wages.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.