Hollywood crews may go on strike for the first time in over 75 years. What to know

For the first time in its 128-year history, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees voted overwhelmingly this week in support of waging a strike if the union cannot agree to a new contract. The vote sets the stage for an extraordinary showdown with the major studios.

The last time crews staged a major strike was in 1945 in the walkout known as “Hollywood’s Bloody Friday.”

Here’s a closer look at how we got here and what’s at stake for the industry.