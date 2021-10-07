Advertisement
Hollywood crews may go on strike for the first time in over 75 years. What to know

A woman draws pro-labor signs on cars of union members during a rally.
Crystal Kan, a storyboard artist, draws pro-labor signs on cars of union members during a late September rally in L.A.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina SchoellkopfAssistant Editor 
For the first time in its 128-year history, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees voted overwhelmingly this week in support of waging a strike if the union cannot agree to a new contract. The vote sets the stage for an extraordinary showdown with the major studios.

The last time crews staged a major strike was in 1945 in the walkout known as “Hollywood’s Bloody Friday.”

Here’s a closer look at how we got here and what’s at stake for the industry.

