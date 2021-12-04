Advertisement
Share
Company Town

CNN fires Chris Cuomo after law firm probes involvement in brother’s harassment scandal

Side-by-side photos of brothers Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
(Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo following revelations over his involvement in managing the sexual harassment scandal that forced his brother Andrew to resign as governor of New York.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable news channel announced Cuomo’s dismissal in a statement issued Saturday that noted the company had brought in an outside law firm to review the situation.

The review apparently revealed more information that showed Cuomo crossed the line in his role in advising Andrew Cuomo over how to handle the allegations that he harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” the company said.

Advertisement

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement