Husband of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ movie blames Alec Baldwin, safety violations for wife’s death

Matthew Hutchins, husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — who was killed during filming of the movie “Rust — expressed outrage over actor Alec Baldwin’s response to the shooting.

In a preview of an interview that will air tomorrow morning on NBC’s “Today” show, Hutchins blamed the actor as well as a lack of adherence to industry safety standards on the set for his wife’s death.

Hutchins, 42, was killed Oct. 21 when she was struck by a live bullet from a gun that Baldwin was drawing for a scene filming on a movie ranch outside of Santa Fe, N.M. The bullet passed through her and injured the director, Joel Souza.

Earlier this month, Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others linked to the production.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Hutchins told Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

Baldwin previously deflected any blame for the shooting in an interview on ABC, adding that it was unlikely he would be charged criminally.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Those comments enraged Hutchins.

“Watching him I just felt so angry,” Hutchins told NBC. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

In an earlier statement, Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin and other producers, disputed claims that Baldwin was reckless and said he followed proper protocols.

“Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use,” Dyer said.

The interview is the first time Hutchins, a Los Angeles resident, has spoken out about the killing of his wife, who also leaves behind their 9-year-old son.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting a criminal investigation into the tragedy. The district attorney in New Mexico has yet to bring any charges in the case.

Three other members of the crew have filed lawsuits accusing the producers and Baldwin of negligence and other claims.

In his interview, Hutchins said “gun safety was not the only problem on that set,” where there had been accidental discharges prior to the fatal shooting.

“There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties,” he said.

