Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN’s streaming service less than a month after launch

Chris Wallace will have an interview show on CNN+ four nights a week.
(CNN)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

Just weeks after the completion of the merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery, new management is pulling the plug on CNN’s streaming service.

CNN staffers were informed Thursday that CNN+, which launched on March 29, will be shut down on April 30 according to a memo from incoming CNN President Chris Licht obtained by the Times.

“This decision is in line with WBD’s broader direct-to-consumer strategy,” Licht said. “In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings.”

Licht added that the decision was not a judgment on the content of the service. He said some of the programming and on-air talent hired will be absorbed into the company’s other networks.

Chris Wallace will have an interview show on CNN+ four nights a week.

Company Town

After Zucker exit, CNN streams forward with a new service. What happens now?

The hope is that CNN+ will serve as a gateway to a post-pay TV world, connecting the brand’s familiar red and white letters to a generation of viewers who are growing up without cable.

Advertisement

“The process for making those decisions is already underway and we will communicate to those affected as quickly as possible,” Licht said.

CNN+ launched with major fanfare and a promotional blitz, hiring a number of well known names including Chris Wallace from Fox News and Audie Cornish from NPR. Presumably they will be joining the TV side.

But with 400 employees hired for the endeavor, there are likely to be cuts.

Even in the weeks before launch, there was talk that executives from the lean, budget conscious culture of Discovery were apparently unhappy with the amount of resources being put against CNN+, said to be $120 million in 2021, and hundreds of millions set for this year.

But Discovery and WarnerMedia’s previous owner AT&T kept arms length from each other until the completion of the merger. WarnerMedia and CNN executives pushed ahead with their plans to develop the service.

More to come.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement