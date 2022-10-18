Some good news for Netflix, with subscriber gains in the third quarter

After two consecutive quarters of subscriber decline, Netflix said its prospects look brighter for the second half of the year as it prepares to launch a cheaper streaming plan with ads.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating projections by the company and Wall Street. Netflix said it expects to add an additional 4.5 million customers in the fourth quarter.

“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to re-accelerate growth,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

The company posted revenue of $7.9 million in the third quarter, up 6% from a year ago. Net income was nearly $1.4 billion, declined 3.5% compared to the third quarter of last year. Still, the results slightly beat analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by FactSet estimated $7.8 billion in revenue, net income of $966 million and 1.08 million subscriber adds in the quarter. Netflix had previously projected it would have 1 million net adds.

While the pace of subscriber growth is slower than the early days of the pandemic, analysts are hopeful the new cheaper ad-supported plan will attract more customers to the streaming service.

In a radical departure from its longstanding practice of eschewing commercials, Netflix will offer a $6.99 monthly subscription next month that includes 15-second to 30-second ads before and during programs.

“The reaction from advertisers so far has been extremely positive and we believe that more choice, especially for more price conscious consumers, will translate into meaningful incremental revenue and operating profit over time,” Netflix said in its letter to shareholders.

The program will launch in 12 countries outside the U.S., including nine where Netflix has a less than 50% penetration of broadband households, according to a Guggenheim Securities report.

“In combination with the continued development and release of local-market content, we believe the lower-priced ad-supported tier offers an outsized potential for membership growth in these countries,” wrote Michael Morris, a Guggenheim equity research analyst in the report who has a buy recommendation on the stock.

Netflix stock rose about 14% to $275.36 in after hours trading.

Over the years, the company had resisted advertising, but as its competitors, including Hulu and HBO Max, have offered cheaper plans with ads, Netflix faced growing pressure to follow suit.

In its third quarter, Netflix shows such as “DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” became its second most viewed English language TV show, with more than 824 hours of watch time since it launched on Sept. 21. The company touted its ability to have high engagement with its viewers.

“We believe the ability for our members to immerse themselves in a story from start to finish increases their enjoyment but also their likelihood to tell their friends, which then means more people watch, join and stay with Netflix,” the company said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

Other highlights from the quarter included the launch of the popular “Stranger Things 4,” which generated 1.35 billion hours of watch time; and “Cobra Kai,” with 270 million hours viewed; and Korean language series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” generating up 402 million hours of watch time in each series’ first 28 days, Netflix said.

Netflix also said it was pleased with its original films, noting action movie “The Gray Man” reached 118 million households and generated 254 million hours of watch time in its first 28 days. “The Gray Man” was the fourth most watched English language film on Netflix, behind thriller “Bird Box,” dark comedy

“Don’t Look Up” and action movie “Red Notice.”

The company also continues to invest in other areas, including gaming. It currently has roughly 35 games and 55 games in development.

Although it remains the dominant subscription streaming service with 223 million subscribers, Netflix’s market share is slipping as rivals pick up business. The percentage of U.S. Internet streaming subscription revenue will fall to 29% by the end of the year, down from 49% in 2018, according to research service Insider Intelligence.

“Amidst this formidable, diverse set of competitors, we believe our focus as a pure-play streaming business is an advantage,” Netflix said in its shareholder letter. “Our aim remains to be the first choice in entertainment, and to continue to build an amazingly successful and profitable business.”

Some analysts said they believe Netflix’s cheaper plan may cause some customers to think twice before quitting the service entirely.

“Diversifying revenue sources by adding a small but growing advertising business to the mix will give Netflix room to reduce churn and keep those relationships similarly monetized when the customer is looking to downgrade,” said Insider Intelligence Forecasting Analyst Peter Newman in a statement.