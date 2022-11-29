AMC Networks CEO exits after less than three months on the job

Christina Spade is stepping down from her role as chief executive of AMC Networks after less than three months in the job, the New York based entertainment company announced Tuesday.

A representative for AMC did not offer a reason for Spade’s quick departure, but in a statement said the company’s board of directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement.

“We thank Christina for her contributions to the company in her CEO role and her earlier CFO role, and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” AMC Networks Chairman James Dolan said in a statement.

AMC owns cable networks AMC, Sundance TV, IFC, WE TV and several streaming channels.

The company has faced headwinds as it attempts to navigate the transition from a traditional TV network provider to streaming. Pay TV cord cutting has slowly chipped away at its core business. AMC stock is down about 40% this year.

Spade, the company’s former chief financial officer, was elevated to the CEO job on Sept. 9. She succeeded Matthew Blank, a longtime cable executive who filled the role on an interim basis after Ed Carroll stepped down.

AMC has long been the home of the “The Walking Dead” franchise, one of the most watched series on TV. It had its series finale this month.

The company has the rights to the works of author Anne Rice and recently launched a series based on her novel “Interview With the Vampire.” A second series, “The Mayfair Witches,” has also been announced.

Previously, Spade was chief financial officer at CBS Corp. before its merger with Viacom. She retained her role there after the companies were combined. She spent 21 years in various roles at Showtime.