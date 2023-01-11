Disney names former Nike CEO Mark Parker as board chairman, replacing Susan Arnold

Walt Disney Co.'s board of directors has elected former Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker to be its next chairman, the company said Wednesday.

The change will take effect after the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Parker, a Disney board director since 2016 and current executive chairman of Nike, will succeed Susan Arnold, a veteran business leader who is not standing for reelection, due to Disney’s 15-year term limit for board members.

The date of the meeting has not been announced.

Parker’s selection for the chairman position is the latest major leadership change for Disney, which in November brought back Bob Iger as Chief Executive to replace the ousted Bob Chapek. Before the Chapek era, Iger had served as the Burbank entertainment giant’s CEO for 15 years.

Advertisement

With Arnold’s exit, the size of the board will be reduced to 11 members.

The makeup of Disney’s board is key because the body will determine the selection of Iger’s eventual successor. Iger’s new contract as CEO is set to expire after two years.

Parker will chair a newly created succession planning committee within the board, which will advise on planning for Iger’s replacement, “including review of internal and external candidates,” the company said.

Parker served as Nike’s Chairman and CEO until 2020.

In addition to selecting Parker to lead the board, Disney rejected the overtures of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose firm Trian Partners nominated him for election as director at the shareholder meeting in opposition to the nominees recommended by the board and brought forward a proposal to amend Disney’s bylaws.

Disney said in a statement that it has engaged with Peltz “numerous times over the last few months,” but does not support his candidacy and instead recommends that investors vote for its picks.

Iger, over the last two months, has already started to make major moves to reshape Disney.

Right away, he assigned a task force to restructure the company and restore power to the company’s creative leaders. On Monday, he ordered employees to return to working in the office four days a week, Monday through Thursday, a relatively rigid return-to-office plan for the media industry.

The company on Tuesday revised policies related to annual passes, hotel parking and ticketing for its parks and resorts, which have been criticized by fans for nickle-and-dime-ing guests.

Disney faces massive challenges in its second Iger age, including growing concerns about the profitability of the streaming business model, on which Disney has bet heavily with Disney+.