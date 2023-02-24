Advertisement
Company Town

‘Rust’ production reaches settlement with New Mexico Health and Safety Bureau

Buildings on the set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch
The Bonanza Creek Ranch a day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust” by a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin.
(Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Journal)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Share

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the company behind the troubled western whose cinematographer was killed, has reached a settlement with New Mexico’s Health and Safety Bureau.

As part of the deal, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau agreed to downgrade its citation of the production from “willful-serious” to “serious” and reduce the penalty it levied from its maximum of $136,793 to $100,000, Rust Movie Productions said Friday.

Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honor the life and work of Halyna Hutchins,” said Melina Spadone, senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC.Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”

Advertisement

A wooden building surrounded by studio lights and equipment on a dirt surface

Company Town

Rust Movie Productions denies allegations of wrongdoing by New Mexico safety agency

The company behind the movie ‘Rust’ denies allegations of wrongdoing made by New Mexico’s job safety agency.

The settlement brings to an end a battle with the government agency after it said the film’s managers “demonstrated plain indifference” to employee safety after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021, according to authorities. Director Joel Souza also was injured.

The agency said procedures were not being followed on set and management failed to review work practices and take corrective action.

Rust Productions had denied the allegations of wrongdoing. The production is planning to resume filming of the western this spring in Montana.

On Thursday, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering topics such as labor and litigation in Hollywood. She has been a journalist for over 20 years, having joined the Times in 2019 and reported for the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, and Bloomberg News and Businessweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement