Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of ‘Rust’ by a prop gun. Our developing coverage

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed Thursday in an incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

Hutchins, who worked on indie features like “Archenemy,” “Blindfire” and “The Mad Hatter,” had been selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

The film‘s director, Joel Souza, 48, was also shot and injured on the set, according to a statement by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

