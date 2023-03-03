Advertisement
Company Town

Paramount to pay $122.5 million to settle lawsuit over CBS deal

Shari Redstone
Shari Redstone, now Paramount Global chairman, at the premiere of “Ghost in the Shell” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)
By Stephen Battaglio
Meg James
Paramount Global has agreed to pay $122.5 million to settle a 3-year-old lawsuit brought by several large investment funds that believed the company pushed through the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS at the expense of minority shareholders.

The settlement, revealed in a financial filing by Paramount, marks the resolution of the suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court.

The plaintiffs argued the company’s controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, now chairman of Paramount Global, breached her fiduciary duties by filling the Viacom board with friends and allies so that she could push through her merger agenda.

The suit contended that the Viacom-CBS merger was enacted to protect the fortunes of the Redstone family and its investment vehicle, National Amusements Inc., rather than rank-and-file CBS shareholders. Under the nearly $12-billion deal, CBS, the top-rated broadcast television network, combined with the smaller Viacom, which owned such brands as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures.

CBS and Viacom were first merged in 2000. But the companies were separated in 2006 when Sumner Redstone, Shari’s father, feared that the challenges facing CBS’ broadcast business would slow the growth of the stock. CBS turned out to be the more prosperous company in the years that followed.

The Redstone family controlled nearly 80% of the voting stock of both Viacom and CBS. The merged company was renamed Paramount Global in 2022.

A judge in Delaware must approve the settlement that was reached earlier this week, according to the filing. Several suits filed by disgruntled groups of Viacom shareholders were consolidated into a single case by the court.

CBS and Viacom were together worth more than $30 billion before the merger was announced in mid-2019. But, like other traditional media companies, Paramount Global has seen its stock hammered by a financial market correction.

After the merger, the company posted weak earnings, compounded by the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, the price of Class B shares of Paramount Global stock closed at $22.60 and is down 33% over the past year.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

Meg James

Meg James is an award-winning media reporter, writing about the business of entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

