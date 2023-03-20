Advertisement
Company Town

Marvel producer Victoria Alonso leaves Disney superhero studio

Victoria Alonso stands at a Marvel publicity sign on a rise overlooking Rome.
Victoria Alonso’s departure from Marvel Studios has been confirmed. No reason has been given.
(Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
By Ryan FaughnderCompany Town Senior Editor 
Longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has left the Walt Disney Co.-owned superhero film juggernaut, a rare example of high-level turnover at one of Hollywood’s most successful operations.

A Disney spokesman confirmed that Alonso is no longer with Marvel but did not give any reason for her departure.

Alonso has been with Marvel since 2006, serving as co-producer on the first “Iron Man” and as executive producer on recent projects such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the Disney+ series “Loki.”

Marvel became successful because of its consistency in the superhero genre, but its track record has started to show cracks. The latest “Ant-Man and the Wasp” movie was hammered by critics.

Alonso was among Marvel chief Kevin Feige’s key deputies, alongside Nate Moore and Louis D’Esposito.

This is a developing story.

