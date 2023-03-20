Marvel producer Victoria Alonso leaves Disney superhero studio

Longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has left the Walt Disney Co.-owned superhero film juggernaut, a rare example of high-level turnover at one of Hollywood’s most successful operations.

A Disney spokesman confirmed that Alonso is no longer with Marvel but did not give any reason for her departure.

Alonso has been with Marvel since 2006, serving as co-producer on the first “Iron Man” and as executive producer on recent projects such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the Disney+ series “Loki.”

Marvel became successful because of its consistency in the superhero genre, but its track record has started to show cracks. The latest “Ant-Man and the Wasp” movie was hammered by critics.

Alonso was among Marvel chief Kevin Feige’s key deputies, alongside Nate Moore and Louis D’Esposito.

This is a developing story.