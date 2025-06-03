“Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ to stream on Hulu, Peacock

Vanna White on the final episode with Pat Sajak as co-host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

What shows no longer will air only on TV?

What are “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune”? Beginning this fall, the two shows will expand beyond their broadcast runs to streaming services Peacock and Hulu in the U.S., Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.

Fans still will be able to continue their routines by watching new episodes of the programs on their local stations.

But the new licensing agreements with Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, and Hulu, owned by the Walt Disney Co., mark the first time current-season episodes also will be available on national streaming platforms the day after episodes debut on broadcast TV.

The move is a recognition by Sony that broadcast TV audiences are aging, and the studio must expand the shows’ reach to stay relevant with younger viewers. The deals will give Peacock and Hulu customers access to older episodes of the shows, enabling viewers to binge on the brainteasers.

“We are thrilled to bring America’s favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock,” Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

Sony owns the shows and produces them on its Culver City lot.

The shift comes as Sony continues to battle CBS over distribution rights to the two shows. In April, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Sony was no longer obligated to provide episodes to CBS, which has delivered batches of episodes to television stations around the country for decades.

After that ruling, the Paramount Global-owned network appealed. A three-judge appellate panel paused the order and asked both sides to submit their arguments. Last week, the judges ruled that CBS could continue to distribute the shows during the appeals process.

CBS maintains Sony lacks the legal right to unilaterally sever ties.

Sony terminated its distribution deal with CBS in August and later filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit that claimed CBS entered into unauthorized licensing deals for the shows and then paid itself a commission. Sony also maintained that rounds of budget cuts within CBS had hobbled the network’s efforts to support the two shows.

In February, Sony attempted to cut CBS out of the picture, escalating the dispute.

Hulu and Peacock will begin streaming the shows in September with the launch of the 42nd season of “Jeopardy” and the 43rd season of “Wheel of Fortune.”