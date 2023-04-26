Everything to know about the Disney and DeSantis feud

Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the company’s self-governing powers in the area that encompasses Walt Disney World Resort.

The lawsuit is the latest in a feud that began in 2022 after Disney spoke out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Disney, under pressure from employees, opposed the law, saying, “It could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families.”

DeSantis then lashed out, leading an effort to strip Disney’s self-governing powers for its parks.

In its lawsuit, the company is seeking to preserve its ability to make land-use decisions over the 43-square-mile region that includes Disney’s central Florida theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Epcot.

The lawsuit echoed Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s suggestion that DeSantis’ efforts were retaliation for Disney practicing its 1st Amendment rights to free speech.