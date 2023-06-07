Chris Licht is out as chairman of CNN

Chris Licht, the beleaguered chairman of CNN, is stepping down.

The company announced his departure Wednesday at the news network’s daily editorial meeting. It marks a rapid and spectacular fall for the executive leading the cable news channel.

Licht has been under fire since last week when a lengthy Atlantic magazine piece outraged top executives in the company along with the rank and file.

Amy Entelis, a veteran TV news executive most recently in charge of the network’s long-form content, is stepping up to oversee the operation, according to people familiar with the plan.

Licht’s departure comes after a tumultuous period for CNN that has been marked by cost-cutting pressures, programming missteps and declining audiences.